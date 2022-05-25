﻿
Princess Charlene of Monaco surprises in showstopping one-shoulder ballgown

The royal has recently returned to public life

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 44, was a vision of ethereal beauty on Tuesday evening at the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards as she joined her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella for her first royal engagement.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the royal is pictured in a dazzling one-shoulder ballgown by Terrence Bray. Her bespoke, pearlescent dress featured sheer balloon sleeves, an elegant asymmetrical neckline and figure-flattering ruching on the bodice. Charlene's icy blonde pixie cut perfectly complemented her fairytale gown, to which she added a pair of opulent gold drop earrings.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

The Princess, who is married to Prince Albert II of Monaco, amped up the glamour of her showstopping evening wear with a glowy makeup look.

She added gold metallic eyeshadow, flittery false lashes and a blush pink lip. Meanwhile, her daughter Gabrielle looked radiant for her first royal engagement.

princess-charlene-white-gown

Princess Charlene attended the event with daughter Princess Gabriella

The young royal twinned with her mother in a one-shoulder ballgown adorned with satin flowers in a pastel pink and blue hue. She accessorised with a glittering circle clutch bag and several gold rings - a very stylish and sophisticated ensemble for such a young royal!

Taking to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the getting ready process with her daughter, Princess Charlene shared a heartwarming snap of her hugging her daughter.

princess-charlene-sparkly-gown

Princess Charlene always looks angelic in silver

She captioned the post: "I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We’re looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards," adding a heart emoji to the heartfelt snap.

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one said: "You both look gorgeous! Have a wonderful evening, you two!" and a second added: "You both look splendid." A third penned: "Oh how proud you must be!! And may I say, love love love your hair too!!! Much love from a little part of the UK."

It's lovely to see Charlene return to engagements after the royal disappeared from public life in November after spending time in a treatment facility for 'exhaustion.'

Speaking about her return in the latest Monaco-Matin, Charlene said: "'My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast, the path has been long, difficult and very painful."

