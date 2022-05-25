Princess Charlene of Monaco surprises in showstopping one-shoulder ballgown The royal has recently returned to public life

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 44, was a vision of ethereal beauty on Tuesday evening at the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards as she joined her seven-year-old daughter Gabriella for her first royal engagement.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the royal is pictured in a dazzling one-shoulder ballgown by Terrence Bray. Her bespoke, pearlescent dress featured sheer balloon sleeves, an elegant asymmetrical neckline and figure-flattering ruching on the bodice. Charlene's icy blonde pixie cut perfectly complemented her fairytale gown, to which she added a pair of opulent gold drop earrings.

The Princess, who is married to Prince Albert II of Monaco, amped up the glamour of her showstopping evening wear with a glowy makeup look.

She added gold metallic eyeshadow, flittery false lashes and a blush pink lip. Meanwhile, her daughter Gabrielle looked radiant for her first royal engagement.

Princess Charlene attended the event with daughter Princess Gabriella

The young royal twinned with her mother in a one-shoulder ballgown adorned with satin flowers in a pastel pink and blue hue. She accessorised with a glittering circle clutch bag and several gold rings - a very stylish and sophisticated ensemble for such a young royal!

Taking to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the getting ready process with her daughter, Princess Charlene shared a heartwarming snap of her hugging her daughter.

Princess Charlene always looks angelic in silver

She captioned the post: "I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event. We’re looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards," adding a heart emoji to the heartfelt snap.

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one said: "You both look gorgeous! Have a wonderful evening, you two!" and a second added: "You both look splendid." A third penned: "Oh how proud you must be!! And may I say, love love love your hair too!!! Much love from a little part of the UK."

It's lovely to see Charlene return to engagements after the royal disappeared from public life in November after spending time in a treatment facility for 'exhaustion.'

Speaking about her return in the latest Monaco-Matin, Charlene said: "'My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast, the path has been long, difficult and very painful."

