Princess Charlene melts hearts with photo of children during joint royal outing The royal is a mum to twin children

The Monaco royal family had a busy Saturday as they headed out to the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament where under 12s from 14 countries competed.

INSIDE: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Monaco home is paradise in latest family photo

Princess Charlene was accompanied by her husband Prince Albert and their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, seven. The tournament, which was running for its tenth edition, was founded in 2009 and encourages children who are all under the age of 12 to engage in friendly competition in the hope that they will make friends with others who come from all over the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the style evolution of Princess Charlene

And during their time out, Charlene was pictured being a doting mum towards her twin children as she walked trackside with them, and protectively put her arms on Jacques.

MORE: Princess Charlene pictured with rarely-seen engagement ring from Prince Albert

WOW: Princess Charlene shares first photos since her return to Monaco – see her transformation

In one photo, she couldn't help but attempt to embarrass the twins, wrapping her arms around both of them and planting a kiss on the side of Jacques' face.

The Princess, alongside Jacques and Gabriella, also met with some of the competing teams, including one from Barcelona and another from Andorra.

And there was a special treat for the seven-year-old royals as while on the balcony they were treated to a visit from the mascot of the competition, a seagull wearing a rugby T-shirt and pilot's hat.

Charlene couldn't help but embarrass her children

This year, the 14 competing countries were Andorra, Belgium, Spain, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Morocco, Monaco, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, and Mauritius.

GALLERY: 20 photos of royals before their very regal transformation

READ: Princess Charlene misses Prince Philip's memorial service

There were also courses for young adults and children who have disabilities.

The tournament marked Charlene's second public appearance following a health battle last year that stranded her in South Africa and took her away from the public eye.

The royals met with some of the competing teams

Last week, the Monaco royals headed to the E-Prix of Monaco, where they watched the race, and were also present on the podium, where Albert and Jacques handed race winner Stoffel Vandoorne the trophy.

Charlene had an impressive look for her appearance, as she rocked a slinky grey power suit with a double-breasted jacket and flared trousers.

PHOTOS: All the times the royals attended the glamorous Oscars

MORE: Royal kids: The regal twins that you might not know about

Her husband wore a navy suit, while Jacques wore a grey suit with shorts and Gabriella had a navy blouse over a white dress.

The loud noises from the crowds and cars proved to be a little too much to handle for the young royals and Albert, with the trio snapped covering their ears, prompting Charlene to comfort her young children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.