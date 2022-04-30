Princess Charlene makes first public appearance following health battle The royal headed to the Monaco E-Prix

Princess Charlene has made her first public appearance since she contracted an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection that left her stranded in South Africa for much of 2021.

The royal attended the sixth round of the 2022 Formula E championship, which was being held in Monaco. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Albert, and their twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, seven. The royals watched the race, and were also present on the podium, where her husband and Jacques handed race winner Stoffel Vandoorne the trophy. Charlene also presented a trophy, and shook hands with the top three drivers.

Charlene had an impressive look for her appearance, as she rocked a slinky grey power suit with a double-breasted jacket and flared trousers.

Her husband wore a navy suit, while Jacques wore a grey suit with shorts and Gabriella had a navy blouse over a white dress.

The loud noises from the crowds and cars proved to be a little too much to handle for the young royals and Albert, with the trio snapped covering their ears, prompting Charlene to comfort her young children.

The princess also wowed with her new hair, which she had previously debuted in a sweet Easter snap where she posed with her family.

The royal comforted her two children

Previously, the princess had darker blonde, bobbed hair, but now she was sporting a platinum blonde close crop.

In the snap, Charlene cuddled Gabriella, while Jacques sat next to her. Albert put his hands on Jacques' and Charlene's shoulders in a picture of family togetherness.

The image was also shared to the princess' Instagram page, with the simple caption: "Happy Easter [red heart emoji]."

Her followers were delighted by the picture, with many posting hearts and heart-eyes emojis in response. "Same to you too and your lovely family," wrote one, while another commented: "Be well … nice picture."

