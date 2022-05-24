Princess Charlene cuddles up with Princess Gabriella ahead of first official engagement The Princess of Monaco is mum to two children

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella are preparing for an important moment in the young royal's life, as she attends her first official engagement.

The young princess and her mum will be attending the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, and the doting mum made sure her daughter was ready for the momentous event. The royal shared a photo of herself cuddling up with her young daughter and they both looked so elegant in a pair of show-stopping frocks. Charlene wore a gorgeous white suit with sheer sleeves and large earrings.

Meanwhile, Gabriella was the centre of attention, with a show-stealing frock that looked like it had come straight off of an artist's easel with its bold clash of colours.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event," the former Olympic swimmer wrote. "We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards."

Charlene also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, simply captioning the image with a heart emoji.

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one said: "You both look gorgeous! Have a wonderful evening, you two!" and a second added: "You both look splendid."

The young princess will carry out her first official engagement

A third penned: "Oh how proud you must be!! And may I say, love love love your hair too!!! Much love from a little part of the UK."

A fourth shared: "You and your daughter are looking gorgeous," and a fifth posted: "Princess of Heart."

Earlier this month, Charlene and her twin children headed out to the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament where under 12s from 14 countries competed.

The royal is a doting mum to her twins

During their time out, Charlene was pictured being a doting mum towards the twins as she walked trackside with them, and protectively put her arms on son, Jacques.

In one photo, she couldn't help but attempt to embarrass them, wrapping her arms around both of them and planting a kiss on the side of Jacques' face.

The Princess, alongside Jacques and Gabriella, also met with some of the competing teams, including one from Barcelona and another from Andorra.

And there was a special treat for the seven-year-old royals as while on the balcony they were treated to a visit from the mascot of the competition, a seagull wearing a rugby T-shirt and pilot's hat.

