The Queen's Jubilee Pageant will feature an emotional performance by Ed Sheeran of his hit song Perfect in honour of the monarch and the late Prince Philip
In a moving tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Ed Sheeran will dedicate a performance to the couple at the upcoming Jubilee Pageant, it was revealed on Sunday.
The star is set to perform his hit song Perfect following the carnival procession through the streets of London on Sunday, 5 June.
The singer-songwriter will sing the love song as footage of the Queen and Philip, who died last year at the age of 99, is broadcast on giant screens.
The couple were married for 73 years and Her Majesty and members of the royal family attended a service of thanksgiving in honour of Prince Philip's life in March.
There will be other tributes to the late royal throughout the pageant, including a Bollywood-inspired interpretation of the couple's 1947 wedding day, which will feature a six metre high model of a wedding cake playing classic Bollywood anthems and accompanied by 250 Bollywood dancers.
The pair first met in 1939 at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth where Prince Philip was studying.
The couple on their wedding day in 1947
They began writing to each other and became friends before Philip was invited to spend the Christmas of 1943 with the royal family at Windsor.
The couple secretly became engaged in the summer of 1946 but the official announcement wasn't made until the following year, after Princess Elizabeth had returned from a royal tour of South Africa.
They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017
The pair lived in Malta after they wed, where Philip was stationed in the Navy, but following King George's death, they moved back to London where the Queen acceded to the throne.
The pageant is one of several events marking the Queen's incredible 70 years on the throne. A representation of Philip's sailing boat Bluebottle will feature in the section devoted to the Queen’s Favourites, which will also include puppet corgis and horses.
