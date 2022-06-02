Prince Louis had the sweetest unseen moment after Trooping the Colour carriage debut The little royal looked very smart in his naval-inspired outfit

All eyes were on the Cambridge children as they made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Following their appearance at the grand parade, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis travelled to the Major General's Office to watch the rest of the spectacle, along with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

WATCH: The Cambridge children bow their heads during Trooping the Colour

The young Cambridge children were seen peering out of the large windows as they enjoyed the military parade.

And there was one very sweet moment that went largely unseen. Prince Louis, four, was seen leaning slightly out of the window and saluting the Irish Guards as they continued to parade.

Charlotte looked lovely in a cornflower blue dress, while her brother Prince George looked dapper in a blue suit. Prince Louis, meanwhile was adorable in a naval-style sailor suit.

Prince Louis was spotted saluting the Irish Guards as they continued to parade

Moments earlier, the Cambridges had been greeted with huge cheers from the crowds as they made their carriage debut with mum Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all dressed in a light blue, navy and white colour scheme, have taken part in the annual event before – just not in this capacity.

The Cambridge children travelled with Duchess Kate and Duchess Camilla

In previous years they have only appeared with their parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at crowds and watch the RAF flypast.

The young Cambridges and the Duchesses' carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

It was their first time taking part in the carriage procession

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence processed in the final carriage.

On horseback at the rear in their uniforms were the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, resplendent in their military regalia – including their new Platinum Jubilee medals.

Following the parade, the Cambridges will appear all together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen and other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

