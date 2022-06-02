Princess Charlotte shows brother Prince Louis who's boss in hilarious Trooping the Colour moment - watch Did you spot this funny moment?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall as they made their way to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour – and two of the siblings shared a very cheeky moment while travelling in their carriage!

While making their way to their grandmother’s home, both seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, four, enthusiastically waved to the crowds – but it appears thatr Charlotte grew impatient with her little brother’s waving and pushed his arm down!

WATCH: Did you see the cute moment?

Meanwhile, Prince George seemed to be ignoring his brother and sister’s interaction, as he looked out onto the crowds, and exchanged some chitchat with his mum, who sat opposite her three children.

Charlotte looked lovely in a cornflower blue dress, while her brother Prince George looked dapper in a blue suit. Prince Louis, meanwhile was adorable in a sailor suit.

Charlotte stopped Louis from waving too much

While the family took part in the parade via the carriage procession on Thursday morning, Prince William rode behind them on horseback as part of the military spectacle with Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

The family travelled to Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning without Prince William, who rode as part of the parade for the very special event. The couple arrived in London on Wednesday, presumably from Sandringham where they've spent part of the half term week.

The children travelled with Kate and Camilla

The event broke with tradition for 2022, as the Queen, who suffers ongoing mobility issues, will take the salute at the military event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

George looked out onto the crowds

It's understood that the Household Division will march to the front of the palace where the Queen, who now uses a walking stick, will appear on the balcony to take the salute, to avoid her having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade by carriage, or sitting on a dais for a lengthy period of time.

