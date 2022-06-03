Prince Charles overcome with emotion in unseen Trooping moment alongside Queen - WATCH The Prince seemed very emotional

Although Trooping the Colour was an event filled with smiles from the royal family, there was one moment when Prince Charles was overcome with emotion while watching the flypast alongside his mother, the Queen.

Whilst watching the Red Arrows fly though Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales looked visibly emotional as he stood by his mother’s side on the balcony. He then leaned over to speak to Her Majesty, who looked delighted by the event.

WATCH: Prince Charles looked emotional during flypast moment on Trooping the Colour

The royal balcony appearance was watched by millions of people, with many joking that little Prince Louis, four, stole the show during his appearance by making adorable faces at the loud noises - and also enjoying a little chat with his great grandmother.

Charles exchanged words with the Queen during Trooping the Colour

Other senior royals on the balcony included the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their children.

It was a day of firsts for Prince Charles, as he, Prince William and Princess Anne took the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time, with the Queen not directly receiving the salute for the first time in her 70-year reign due to mobility issues.

Charles, William and Anne took the Trooping the Colour salute

The celebrations continue on Friday, but Buckingham Palace revealed late on Thursday that the Queen will be unable to attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving. The statement read: "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend," adding that she experienced "some discomfort" during Trooping the Colour.

