Princess Anne enjoys Epsom Derby with daughter Zara Tindall & more – best photos

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend are still going strong as members of the royal family attended the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

Sadly, the monarch was not among them after it was reported that she cancelled her attendance amid mobility issues. Instead, her daughter Princess Anne took her place and was joined by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, who was with her husband, former rugby player Mike.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Beatrice are also expected to attend.

The 96-year-old is a passionate equestrian and the Derby would have been a personal highlight for her from the Jubilee weekend. The head of state was due to be greeted on the course with a special guard of honour including up to 40 of her past and present jockeys. See the best photos from the day below…

Princess Anne was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

The Princess Royal could be seen laughing, waving and thanking crowds at Epsom Derby Day. Anne appeared in the royal box while the national anthem was played by a band.

Crowds cheered and waved at the princess, who was grinning and chatting with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Anne waved to the crowds

Anne then waved and laughed, while thanking those around her for making her welcome.

As well as the royals, more than 35,000 people are thought to have packed the enclosures while tens of thousands more have flocked to The Hill to watch the event for free.

The Princess Royal looked elegant in her matching dress and coat

The Queen famously adores horse racing, but unfortunately was given some very disappointing news about the Epsom Derby on Friday.

It was revealed that Her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs.

Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike coordinated in blue

However, it was removed at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.

Her horse Reach for the Moon and two others were also withdrawn earlier in May. The monarch is sadly missing the exciting event but is believed to be watching on the TV at home instead.

The Derby is thought to be one of the Queen's favourite occasions but it was recently stated that she was struggling with mobility issues, which also sadly caused her to opt-out of the Thanksgiving Service, which took place on Friday.

It has also been reported that the Queen hopes to “pace herself” during the busy milestone celebrations.

The Queen’s love of horse racing was even mentioned during the Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's as the Archbishop of York had members of her family smiling fondly as he compared her reign to a horse race.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said: “It is well known that Her Majesty likes horse racing. I don’t have any great tips for the Derby tomorrow, but since the scriptures describe life as a race set before us, let me observe that her long reign reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom. Certainly, less dressage than most people imagine.”

He continued: “Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

