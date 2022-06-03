Princess Anne’s priceless reaction to Archbishop’s message to the Queen: WATCH

Princess Anne had the most hilarious reaction to the Archbishop of York’s message to her mother, the Queen, at the Thanksgiving Service on Friday. The special occasion was sadly not attended by Her Majesty, who has been struggling with “mobility issues” and was unable to attend, but the Archbishop had her family smiling as he compared her reign to a horse race.

MORE: Princess Anne wows in elegant sage gown at St Paul's Cathedral

Speaking to the congregation, he said: “It is well known that Her Majesty likes horse racing. I don’t have any great tips for the Derby tomorrow, but since the scriptures describe life as a race set before us, let me observe that her long reign reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom. Certainly, less dressage than most people imagine.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne's reaction to Archbishop's message

During his speech, the camera caught the likes of Zara Tindall and the Duke of Cambridge smiling fondly at his kind words about their grandmother. However, Princess Anne was particularly impressed when he suggested that the Queen’s 70-year reign was a distance rather than a sprint, giving an amused nod at his words.

READ: All you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert: airtime, performers and how to watch

DISCOVER: Princess Anne loves this stomach churning breakfast - could you eat it?

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell continued: “Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.” The Reverend stepped in at late notice to deliver the sermon after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, contracted Covid-19.

The Princess Royal entering the Service of Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving Service has seen the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex unite as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew from LA for the festivities with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and it has been reported that they have finally introduced their daughter, who turns one on Saturday, to the Queen.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.