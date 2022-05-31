What the rest of 2022 looks like for the Queen and her limited public appearances She's expected to retreat from the public eye in July

Royal astrologer Debbie Frank has shared her prediction for what the rest of 2022 will look like for the Queen.

Her Majesty is expected to retreat from the public eye this summer, as she usually heads to Balmoral for an extended summer break, but there is one key date in October that signals a "significant development" for the whole of the royal family.

READ: Your weekly horoscope revealed from 30 May to 5 June

Read Debbie's column below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret star in unseen childhood home video

Venus in Taurus over the Jubilee sends a huge amplification of love for our Taurean Queen. Perfect timing for her Platinum celebration in June. As this planet of harmony reigns in the cosmic order, it's a hopeful sign of heart-warming appreciation and even a rapprochement amongst certain discordant members of her family. At least for this period of time.

READ: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play big role at Trooping the Colour

READ: The Queen faces new heartbreak ahead of her Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II herself is an embodiment of Taurean constancy and steadfastness. She has remained composed throughout her 70 years on the throne and has been the anchor of the nation no matter what dramas have unfolded around her. Taurus is primarily practical and contained, valuing stability above all else.

The sign of Taurus is all about holding space, making things last and connecting to routines and nature. This is what sustains her and in turn has been a permanent touchstone in the psyche of the UK and beyond. She has set the tone for a Taurean Age which will one day become its opposite sign of Scorpio Age when Prince Charles becomes King. Taurus dislikes change, whereas Scorpio is the great transformer so we can speculate that powerful changes will be upon us in the course of time.

READ: Royal family forced to delete tweet about the Queen after major error

During 2022, the Queen is experiencing the restrictive input of Saturn exactly on her Mars (personal energy) which continues to curtail her movement this year. Her natural abundance of strength which has been evident all her life is less available. Although she is someone who has put duty above anything else I expect her public engagements to be increasingly scaled back and for a 'wait and see' approach to continue to be applied to her commitments.

The Jubilee celebration is a high note and a cosmic uplift care of generous, jubilant Jupiter on her Mercury which enhances the flow of communication and connection.

July brings dynamic Mars to her Taurean Sun on the 5th and 6th – an active few days and a Full Moon falls on her Capricorn Ascendant on July 13th. An announcement perhaps that she will change tempo and become less visible for an extended summer period of retreat.

The royals are particularly aligned with the eclipse patterns and this year these points are in Taurus and Scorpio which feed directly into the charts of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. The recent May 16th eclipse coincided with Prince Charles suddenly standing in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament. The next solar eclipse on October 25th is one to watch as a significant development for them all.

Our much-loved Taurean Queen is laying down the practical base for the tools of transition. As she herself said in the recent documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, no one expected her to reign so long. There is no protocol for a regency so she continues to do what she can and her remarkable resilience is the signature of Taurus through and through. Long may she reign.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.