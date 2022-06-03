Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares rare behind-the-scenes look at Platinum Jubilee celebrations The royal joined his wife Princess Beatrice to mark the occasion

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has shared a series of up-close photos from the military fly-past.

The property developer joined his wife at the special event and although the pair weren't among the senior royals spotted on the balcony, Edoardo managed to take a few snaps while watching from the roof of St James' Palace, where he and Beatrice live.

The 38-year-old, who married Beatrice in 2020, took to his Instagram stories to share photos from the event, which saw 70 aircraft, including the iconic RAF Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, fly over Buckingham Palace.

While the pair weren't seen standing alongside the Queen, Princess Beatrice was spotted sharing a special moment with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, Prince Louis, four, and Mia Tindall, eight, as she pointed out towards the military parade which took place before the flypast.

Edoardo shared some snaps from behind-the-scenes

The 33-year-old watched on as the young royals looked out from their position in the Major General's Office.

Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking in an incredible, oversized headband with encrusted gems. She paired her headpiece with a blue floral dress from The Vampire's Wife and opted for a fresh make-up look.

Thursday's appearance marked the first time Beatrice has appeared at the special event since 2019. Both 2020 and 2021 saw a pared-back Trooping the Colour due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning strict guidelines had to be followed.

The celebrations are set to continue on Friday with a traditional service of thanksgiving, which will be held by The Archbishop of York at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

Princess Beatrice was spotted with the young royals

Unfortunately, the Queen will not be in attendance as she has pulled out of the ceremony after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace.

The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said in a statement.

