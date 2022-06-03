Kate Middleton exchanges laughs with Princess Anne at Jubilee thanksgiving service The two royals were sitting in the front row

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like she was enjoying herself at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as she shared a laugh with Princess Anne.

The two royals were sitting next to each other on the front row of the congregation alongside their respective husbands, the Duke of Cambridge and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, as well as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who had ornate chairs.

Kate looked a vision in a yellow coat dress as she leaned towards the Queen's only daughter, with both royals cracking a smile. Meanwhile, the Princess Royal donned an understated metallic sage green gown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also in attendance at the service, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The couple, who will be residing in Frogmore Cottage for the duration of their stay, were seated in the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

Harry and Meghan are seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex who are in the front row with their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were sitting in the front row

The service is part of a series of celebrations for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which will see the people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

Unfortunately, the Queen was unable to attend the service due to experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Kate looked a vision in yellow as she arrived with Prince William

A statement from the Palace read: "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend," adding that she experienced "some discomfort" during Trooping the Colour."

