Zara Tindall reveals how the Queen spent the Epsom Derby after she missed event Her Majesty had to miss the event

The Queen had to pull out of attending the Epsom Derby after she experienced "some discomfort" during Thursday's Trooping the Colour, and her granddaughter, Zara Tindall, has shared how Her Majesty would've spent the event.

WOW: Zara Tindall amazes in most incredible hot pink dress at Jubilee thanksgiving service

Speaking to reporters, Zara said: "She will be watching on the TV - she has a few runners today dotted around the country, so she knows exactly what's going on. She'll just be sat on the sofa watching the TV. She'll be in her comfy clothes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Learn all about the Queen's love of horses

When asked whether she'd spoken to her grandmother, she responded: "She's well, but obviously she was in London on Thursday. She's got runners today, so she'll concentrate on that and be watching the Derby."

MORE: Zara Tindall's husband Mike shows off 'fave' accessory inside Palace - you'll be surprised

SEE: Zara Tindall looks so elegant in the boldest dress for the Queen’s Birthday Parade

The Queen did manage to grab a souvenir from the event, as she was sent a race card, allowing her to follow the action.

Zara attended the event alongside her husband, Mike, her brother, Peter Phillips, and Princess Anne.

Looking stylish in a blue and black colour palette, Zara donned a romantic floral dress, pairing her race day attire with a silver clutch bag.

Zara looked fabulous as she attended the event

The mother-of-three accessorised with a striking floral fascinator which dramatically elevated her dreamy blue ensemble. Zara never fails to impress with her glamorous race day wardrobe.

READ: Zara Tindall's dramatic birth was very similar to the Queen's – here's why

MORE: Zara Tindall cheered on by husband Mike and her adorable children at horse trials

Speaking to HELLO!, Zara's husband Mike previously said: "I'll be cheering on her horses at the Epsom Derby.

"The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it's the only race none of her horses have won. How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year?"

The Queen has always been a fan of horses

Sadly it wasn't to be as it was revealed that Her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs.

SEE: Zara Tindall looks flawless with casual ensemble as Queen rests in Balmoral

MORE: Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring was specially designed for her career

However, it was removed at Thursday's 48-hour declaration stage. Her horse Reach for the Moon and two others were also withdrawn earlier in May.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.