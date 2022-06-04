Prince William asks very cheeky question to Dame Deborah James' brother The royal had a big question

Prince William made a hilarious comment to Dame Deborah James' brother after she shared very exciting news with her 912,000 followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 40-year-old revealed the beautiful news that her brother got engaged, and Prince William helped move the groom-to-be Benjamin to pop the question to his partner Ashley after 11 years.

Sharing a photo alongside the happy couple Deborah penned: "@ashleyclairehall and @benjaminrjames have finally "put a ring on it!" I cried and cried. So happy that @ashleyclairehall will finally "officially" be my sister in law.

"Even Prince William asked my brother why he hasn't done it yet."

Deborah looked gorgeous for the special occasion

The mother-of-two shared a close up of the spectacular ring which is "covered in diamonds" and took four months to make.

Deborah also shared the snap to her Instagram feed and captioning the glorious images, elaborated on the details of the special family moment.

She penned: "Shared with permission! He finally put a ring on it! Congratulations to @benjaminrjames and @ashleyclairehall for finally getting engaged after 11 years!

Prince William recently visited Deborah at her home after receiving her damehood

"If you ever followed my podcasts, brother banter features highly, and even Prince William joined in on the action recently! The question to my brother has alway been why haven’t you proposed!

"As a family everyone knew they both wanted to, it wasn’t like the it’s been off the cards it’s just always been apparently about “the right time”. So they finally did it and then face timed me from Cornwall and then friends all afterwards - my mouth was still opened for the rest of the day!

Deborah also mentioned her sadness at not being able to attend the nuptials but rejoiced as she was able to throw a last-minute "impromptu party" for the happy couple.

Followers of the star were quick to flood the comments with their well-wishes. Nicki Chappers penned: "Wonderful news - I met your family at the Chelsea Flower Show. So pleased for them both."

Radio presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: "What wonderful news. Congratulations to them and to the whole family. How joyous."

Food blogger Becky Excell affectionately replied: "Ain’t no party like a Dame Debs Party."

Athlete Samantha Bullock said: "Congratulations for them both," with two heart-eyes emojis.

