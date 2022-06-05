Prince Charles talks 'bickering' at Jubilee celebrations amid royal reunion

Prince Charles revealed he hopes that 'bickering' won't return after a weekend of "togetherness" for Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall kicked off the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by meeting guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval, south London.

At the celebrations, Sarah Friar, CEO of neighbourhood app Nextdoor, was among the 450 guests who met Charles and Camilla and was sat opposite the Prince at the table.

Sarah, who is originally from San Francisco, revealed that Charles commented: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that."

Charles and Camilla at the Big Lunch in Paddington

She said: "He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend."

Sarah added that it was "a wonderful thought" for all of us.

Gemma Snow, from the Eden Project, was sitting next to Charles at the table and said he talked about "keeping that togetherness going".

Beatrice and Eugenie soon joined the celebrations

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie soon joined their aunt and uncle and took part in an array of activities such as plate spinning and bowling at the exciting lunch in Paddington.

It has been an epic weekend for the royals who put on a united front for the spectacular celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew over for the weekend with their children Archie, four and Lilibet, one, who met her great-grandmother, the Queen for the first time on Friday.

The historical weekend will draw to a close on Sunday, finishing with a lavish Pageant which will see a 3km carnival procession from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Fans hope to see the Queen make a royal appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her extended family to finish the weekend's festivities.

