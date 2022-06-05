Prince Charles and Camilla to lead royals at the Big Jubilee Lunch – live updates The Duchess of Cornwall is patron of the special event

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will kick start day four of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations by attending a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London.

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Best moments from Party at the Palace

The royal couple will join guests for a feast at the cricket ground, which will see the Platinum Pudding, Scotch eggs and fruit platters displayed on an incredible six-metre felt creation by artist Lucy Sparrow, which is set to be given pride of place in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace as part of an exhibition later this year.

Stay tuned for all the pictures from The Big Jubilee Lunch as we'll be updating live as it happens...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles mentions Prince Philip in speech at Platinum Party at the Palace

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex are also attending a Big Jubilee Lunch in Windsor, not far from their family home, Bagshot Park.

STORY: Prince George duets with Prince William at Party at the Palace - watch video

MORE: Prince Charles remembers Prince Philip in emotional speech for the Queen

The Long Walk is being reinvented to create "the Long Table" in celebration of the Jubilee, and Prince Edward and Sophie are set to meet groups of street performers along with members of the local community.

Prince Charles and Camilla attended Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday

MORE: Prince Charles blows a kiss to Kate Middleton at Service of Thanksgiving

The royals are later expected to attend the Platinum Jubilee pageant at Buckingham Palace, which features a three-kilometre parade led by the Gold State Coach that carried the Queen to and from her coronation in 1953.

Artists including Ed Sheeran and Sir Cliff Richard are set to perform at the event, which is the culmination of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.