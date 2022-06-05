Princess Eugenie shares son August's special Platinum Jubilee moment

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to reflect on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, sharing an adorable video of her son, August, waving to the crowds during the Jubilee Pageant.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's baby August is her double in rare appearance at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant

Sharing several snaps of August, one, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, the 32-year-old penned the caption: "The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August waves in adorable unseen Jubilee moment

One adorable clip saw Eugenie's son waving to the crowds as Ed Sheeran sang his emotional ballad Perfect in honour of the Queen.

Royal fans were quick to take to the comments to express their delight over the images of the little boy, with one person writing: "Aaaaw, little August is the image of mummy!" while another added: "He is so beautiful..thank you for sharing your family with all of us!!"

MORE: Platinum Jubilee Pageant best moments

SEE: Party at the Palace: all the best photos as The Queen makes surprise appearance

The Pageant marked the final event of the weekend and saw a spectacular carnival procession make its way from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Eugenie posted some adorable snaps of August

Featuring giant puppets, a military parade, the Gold State Coach, and a host of celebrities, the event saw the very best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume join together to celebrate the monarch.

Many senior royals attended the event, including Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The Queen also made an appearance towards the end of the night on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Her arrival was met with loud cheers from the crowd, who were pleased to see her after she missed Friday and Saturday's celebrations, including the Party at the Palace concert and the Epsom Derby.

The trio were snapped watching the parade

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, they were absent from Saturday and Sunday's celebrations, including the Jubilee concert and pageant.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.