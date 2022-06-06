Charles Spencer shares heartfelt birthday message to wife Karen

Earl Spencer's wife Karen turned 50 on Monday and Charles took to Twitter to post his birthday message for his wife and revealed a special birthday gift.

Alongside a photo of him and his wife posing together, he penned the message: "A very Happy 50th Birthday to ⁦@KarenSpencerWCI⁩ - social entrepreneur, founder of ⁦@WeAreWholeChild,⁩ chatelaine of ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ & adored mother of three wonderful daughters.

"Determined to live to 100, today marks the halfway post to that glorious ambition."

The Earl also revealed the "horticultural birthday present" his wife received in an adorable anecdote about two hedgehogs who "guarded" the gift, formerly belonging to Boycie actor John Challis.

Charles and Karen look phenomenal

The author wrote: "When I went to retrieve Karen’s (horticultural) birthday present from our daughter Charlotte this morning, it was being guarded by two adult hedgehogs - no doubt from the 2 dozen that @BeingBoycie asked us to shelter at @AlthorpHouse a few years back. A lovely omen, Carol!"

Charles also shared the photo of him and his wife to Instagram for the special occasion and fans flocked to leave their birthday messages for Karen.

One fan wrote: "Happy Birthday to a bright and beautiful soul." A second replied: “Lovely photo -Happy Birthday Karen.”

A third person added: "Many happy returns."

When I went to retrieve Karen’s (horticultural) birthday present from our daughter Charlotte this morning, it was being guarded by two adult hedgehogs - no doubt from the 2 dozen that @BeingBoycie asked us to shelter at @AlthorpHouse a few years back. A lovely omen, Carol! https://t.co/P3ayqrJq53 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 6, 2022



The hedgehogs are permanent residents at Althorp

The couple share a daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was named after the Earl's late sister.

Charles tied the knot with Karen on 25 June 2011. They met on a blind date after a former colleague of Charles said: "I've found the perfect woman for you."

The couple live at Althorp House, a Grade I listed property in Northamptonshire which has been in the Spencer family for 500 years.

This picturesque setting is where Charles grew up with his three older sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales and it is also where Charles and Karen held their wedding.

