Charles Spencer shares unseen childhood birthday photo

Charles Spencer had one memorable week, as the Earl marked his 58th birthday, and to do so, he shared a photo from another birthday – but one that was taken 50 years ago.

In the photo, which was posted on Instagram Stories, a then eight-year-old Charles was partaking in a tug-of-war with a group of friends on the grounds of Althorp House. Although he wouldn't reveal which team was winning, he did share a touching story about one of the young boys who was in the photograph, revealing that they were still incredibly close.

In the caption, he wrote: "The other team in a tug o war at my 8th birthday, 50 years ago today: the boy to the right remains one of my closest friends today."

The father-of-seven hasn't revealed how he spent his birthday, but he'll likely have marked it with his wife and some of his children.

The Earl is no stranger to sharing photos from his childhood, has even in the past delighted his fans when he shares photos of his late sister, Princess Diana.

The Earl shared a photo of an old friend

Last month, the 58-year-old shared a photo of an old newspaper clipping that had a photo of his family playing – and it looks like Diana and Charles had a relationship that many siblings could relate to.

In the snap, the future Princess of Wales, who was then aged five, was playing in her toy car when her younger brother, two, poured sand all over it.

The scene was observed by their parents, Lord Althorp and Viscountess Althorp, as well as their two other children, Sarah, 11, and Jane, nine.

The Earl was close with his late sister

"A snapshot of family life in 1966," he captioned the post, before adding a variety of hashtags, including one that perfectly summed up the photo: "#terribletwos."

One fan said: "The look on Diana's face is priceless. Sweet and indulgent but also 'Oh Charles....'," while a second added: "She asked for a car wash, not a dirt wash! Seriously though, that's a lovely family photo."

A third commented: "Diana not impressed with the sand," and a fourth observed: "Princess Diana's smile looks like [Princess] Charlotte."

