Charles Spencer marked a difficult anniversary on Tuesday as he remembered the 30th anniversary of the passing of his father, John.

The Earl shared two photos of his late dad to mark the poignant anniversary, one a colourised photo of John back when he was youth, and another was a portrait of him during his later years. John looked incredibly dashing in the photograph that Charles shared, and the similarities between the pair were easily seen.

In the caption, the father-of-seven wrote: "Remembering my father, Johnnie Spencer, who died OTD 30 years ago. A photograph from his dashing youth, and a painting of him in his later years."

He then added another part, thanking the artist who had colourised the photo that he shared. "With thanks to @marinaarts for bringing colour to the treasures black and white photograph," he penned.

Fans immediately noticed how alike the Earl and his father looked, as one observed: "What a great photograph! You look like him!"

Fans saw a similarity between the Earl and his father

A second posted: "What a handsome man — you look so much like him — sending love to you and Karen," while a third commented: "God bless your Dad. What a beautiful picture. You look just like your Dad."

But others believed John bore resemblance to other relatives, as one said: "It's like looking at Diana," and another mused: "Wow! I see Diana in his face and Prince George. Lovely photos."

Charles recently shared a bittersweet post with his fans as swans began returning to his home, Althorp House, following the winter.

John passed away in 1992

Alongside a clip of some of the elegant birds and some cygnets swimming in the waters, he wrote: "Good to see swans returning to nest at @AlthorpHouse – another sign of spring being in the air.

"The first ones that settled here arrived the day after my father died, in late March 1992. Since then, we've had three decades of healthy cygnets."

John passed away in March 1992, at which point he succeeded as 9th Earl Spencer. He also inherited Althorp, the family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire.

The spectacular property boasts 90 rooms and some 550 acres – and was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

