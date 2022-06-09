Mike Tindall reveals why the royal family 'fled' after the Jubilee pageant

Mike Tindall has delighted royal watchers by giving a small insight into the behind-the-scenes action with his family during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The royals came out in full force for Sunday's pageant celebrating the Her Majesty's 70-year-reign. The nation was thrilled to see the Queen make a final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the celebrations.

However, Mike – who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall – confessed that the members who remained in the royal box were in a rush to hurry home following the festivities – no doubt because the kids had school the next day!

Speaking on the The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Mike confessed that they wanted to "get out as quickly as possible".

Asked by one of his co-hosts whether they had a "debrief" following the four-day weekend, the rugby star said: "No, there wasn't really. After the Pageant, it was basically try and get out as quickly as you can. There was more… after the concert, we all chatted together because we went in and had a drink after, but not really after the Pageant."

Cheeky Prince Louis stole the show at Sunday's pageant

He added: "I think everyone was pretty happy and I think the committee that put it together did an incredible job." On being part of the Jubilee celebrations, Mike shared: "It was outstanding, to be fair. It was just great to be a part of."

Although they wrapped things up quickly after the Pageant, the dad-of-three did reveal how they had some family time in between the events. "We had a good cousins' lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight," he laughed.

Mike and Zara are famously close to her cousins, including Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry flew into the UK with his family for the Jubilee, landing back in Britain on Wednesday, meaning that he too could have attended the lunch.

