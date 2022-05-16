Mike Tindall shares pride in wife Zara as she takes up golf and helps fundraise for brilliant cause The former rugby star hosted the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic

After watching from the sidelines for several years, Zara Tindall was finally able to join her husband Mike on the course at his annual charity golf day last week. Before showing off their skills at the tournament, the royal couple couldn't have looked happier to be together, cuddling up before picking up their clubs and taking part in everything the day had to offer.

England rugby legend Mike was hosting the 9th edition of his ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic last Friday at The Belfry, in Sutton Coldfield, where guests included Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn.

They were joined by stars including television presenters Denise Van Outen and Natalie Pinkham, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and radio host Jenni Falconer, with everyone present raising money for charity partners The Cure Parkinson's Trust and The Matt Hampson Foundation.

Talking to HELLO! exclusively from the event, Mike said he was pleased to be able to tee off with his wife of ten years after the former Olympian recently started learning how to play. "Zara has this year taken up golf with the Slingsby golf academy, so she is going to be hitting a few balls, but she also does a great job raising money through selling Mulligans around the course.

Zara Tindall has taken up golf this year

"My golf is a bit like the weather – changeable - but I really enjoy it and it's a great way to spend time with friends."

He added: "We are so lucky with the golf day and all the support we get from people coming back year after year. We are hugely grateful to everyone for helping us raise so much money for such important causes."

Mike, 43, also told us how he was inspired to raise money for the two causes after his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003. He has also seen first-hand the struggles and strength of former rugby player Matt Hampson, who suffered a serious injury while practising with the England under-21 squad in 2005, leaving him requiring a ventilator to breathe.

Zara's brother Peter watched on

"My dad has Parkinson's and I have watched as the condition has progressed, changing so much, and causing both him and my mum a lot of pain and heartache. I want to do what I can to help research to find a cure for this awful condition so other families don't have to go through what we have."

He also said how delighted he was that Philip and Mike's mother Linda could join him at the golf day. "Despite my dad's condition, I am really happy that him and my mum have managed to make the trip down again this year and take part in the day. It means a lot to us all and it's great to be able to share it with them."

His connection with the Matt Hampson foundation came about after he previously met the former rugby player. The charity helps support young people who have been seriously injured while playing sport and recently opened the Get Busy Living rehab centre.

Mike Tindall with former sister-in-law Autumn and several friends

"I met Matt years ago and I was so blown away by his attitude and desire to change the way people thought about life-changing injuries and I really wanted to support him, the charity and the amazing work they do. The Get Busy Living centre is awe-inspiring and I am really happy to be part of something so positive making such a difference to people whose lives have been changed so profoundly."

Mike also told HELLO! how much he was enjoying hosting podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby with Alex Payne and James Haskell. "We are really lucky – Alex, James and I are all really very good friends so going on tour is like hanging out on stage with your mates. I think that is the way it comes across when people come and see us, so its lots of fun."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.