Prince William's Zoom call with the lads revealed The Duke of Cambridge became Colonel of the Regiment in 2011

Like many members of the royal family, the Duke of Cambridge has been carrying out his royal duties by video call during the coronavirus lockdown, but it seems Prince William had a lot of fun on one of his most recent online meetings.

The Irish Guards shared an image of the Duke speaking to members of the Battalion over Zoom on Twitter and revealed what they chatted about with the royal, writing: "The Irish Guards recently enjoyed a rather unusual Zoom call. 10 members of the Battalion, ranging in rank from Guardsman up to Major, spoke to the Colonel of the Regiment: HRH The Duke of Cambridge. They chatted about recent operational tours and football, among other things!"

The Irish Guards recently enjoyed a rather unusual Zoom call. 10 members of the Battalion, ranging in rank from Guardsman up to Major, spoke to the Colonel of the Regiment: HRH The Duke of Cambridge.They chatted about recent operational tours and football, among other things! pic.twitter.com/Lnuy4mb3L0 — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) July 15, 2020

William is a renowned football fan and supports Aston Villa, so it's no wonder that the subject came up in conversation! He recently took part in a BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, which followed his campaign to get more men talking about their mental health through the power of sport.

The Prince was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, taking over from Major General Sir Sebastian Roberts. The Queen is the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief.

William and Kate enjoy a pint of Guinness at the 2019 parade

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend the annual St Patrick's Day parade with the Irish Guards at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow. However, this year's public event in March did not take place as the majority of the Regiment were on deployment overseas. In tribute to their work, the royal couple posted a series of photos of the Irish Guards in their deployments in South Sudan and Iraq, along with more information about the troops.

During the annual parade, Kate traditionally hands out shamrocks to the regiment and she and the Duke then chat to the regiment over a pint of Guinness.

