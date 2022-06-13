Charles Spencer fans spot cheeky addition to latest summer update from Althorp Estate The Earl took to social media

Earl Spencer often delights fans with fabulous updates from the grounds of Althorp Estate but on Monday, fans couldn't help but notice a very cheeky addition to his latest photo.

Taking to his Twitter feed, Charles penned: "Summer evening at ⁦@AlthorpHouse." On a stunning snap of his abode.

In the background of the photo, Charles' dog Joey could be seen making the most of the summer evening as he laid very relaxed at the front of the house.



Charles updated fans on Twitter

Replying to the snap, one fan noted: "I spy a very relaxed cocker spaniel." A second added: "Just beautiful, the setting, the nature that surrounds it, heaven."

A third replied: "You are blessed. Such a beautiful sight." A fourth penned: "An amazing place to visit." A fifth wrote: "So peaceful to look at!"

Charles welcomed Joey in November 2021 and since his arrival has updated fans with how the cheeky pup has settled into life at Althorp.

Joey definitely gives the Earl a run for his money

In April, Charles gave fans another insight into Joey's mischievous behaviour after he shared a glorious photo of his dog sitting in the gardens of the Althorp Estate, with a rather suspicious look on his face.

The Earl penned: "Joey, caught red-handed: wicker basket destroyed, and various mementos retrieved - including his brother’s prescription from the vet... #animalsofalthorp."

In the hilarious photo, Joey was sat amongst the dramatic remnants of the wicker basket he took such delight in defeating, as well as a rugby ball and one of his own toys he had "retrieved".

Charles and Karen live at Althorp House

The cheeky chap was also holding the prescription in his mouth which was written on a yellow post-it note.

Fans of Princess Diana's brother flocked to comment on his adorable update. One Twitter follower penned: "But that face, impossible to be mad at him, such a cute baby."

Another replied: "Joey you are irresistible!" A third wrote: "I think Joey looks a bit wonderful."

