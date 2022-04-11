Charles Spencer shares rare peek of adorable family addition at home The Earl is married to wife Karen

It's no secret that Brits enjoy the happy companionship of a dog, and on Sunday evening Earl Spencer revealed he is also a fan of having a furry friend around after he posted an adorable update of his cocker spaniel, Joey.

RELATED: Charles Spencer thrills fans with exciting news: 'Worth the wait'

Taking to his Twitter account, Charles captioned a glorious photo of Joey sitting in the gardens of the Althorp Estate, with a rather suspicious look on his face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

The Earl penned: "Joey, caught red-handed: wicker basket destroyed, and various mementos retrieved - including his brother’s prescription from the vet... #animalsofalthorp."

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant detail as he welcomes new arrivals to Althorp

SEE: Charles Spencer inundated with support after moving tribute

In the adorable photo, Joey was sat amongst the dramatic remnants of the wicker basket he took such delight in defeating as well as a rugby ball and one of his own toys he had "retrieved".

The Earl also shared the adorable photo on Instagram

The cheeky chap was also holding the prescription in his mouth which was written on a yellow post-it note.

Fans of Princess Diana's brother flocked to comment on his adorable update. One Twitter follower penned: "But that face, impossible to be mad at him, such a cute baby."

Charles and Karen live in Althorp house

Another replied: "Joey you are irresistible!" A third wrote: "I think Joey looks a bit wonderful."

That wasn't the only update from Althorp fans received on Sunday evening, as Charles took to his Twitter again to show off a beautiful shot of the idyllic estate in spring and posted a sun-kissed snap of a large magnolia tree in the garden.

Fans were excited to hear Charles' update

With the photo was the message: "Magnolia tree enjoying today’s spring sunshine at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ #springtime."

The stunning image wowed Charles' followers. One fan wrote: "Amazing Sir!" Another replied: "Good photo Charles." A third replied: "Beautiful photo Sir. Blessings B."

One concerned gardener attached a photo of her own magnolia tree and penned: "How beautiful and lucky you are. The frost got mine, it’s trying so hard to bloom again."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.