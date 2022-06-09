Charles Spencer has fans seeing Prince Harry as he shares old family photo The Earl shares plenty of insights into Spencer family history

Charles Spencer often delights his fans as he shares photos his ornate home, Althorp House, and glimpses into his family history.

On Thursday, the Earl shared a photo that was dated all the way back to the early 1900s, showing two of his great uncles, Cecil and George, setting off on horseback to explore their surroundings. The boys were both very young in the photo, with one of them pulling a funny face, but fans immediately noticed that the youngster on the right of the photo resembled Charles' nephew, Prince Harry.

One observed: "The little chap on the right looks like a young Prince Harry," while a second noted: "Wow, your uncle on the right looks like Prince Harry."

And a third penned: "I can see the family resemblance, especially the young lad on the right. The power of the historical photograph. It only took one old family pic to inspire my book."

Others were impressed with the old photograph in general, as one wrote: "I cannot believe all the pictures. They are so preserved. You guys do it well I must say, wow!!! Love them."

And another added: "They look like they're ready for an exciting adventure! Thank you, sir, for sharing!"

Fans noticed a resemblance to Prince Harry

Earlier in the week, the 58-year-old, shared a photo of the falconry building, which had previously been unseen, and revealed the fascinating story behind the building with his followers.

"The Falconry was built for one week's entertainment, in 1613," he shared "Guests watched falconry displays from its many windows - which were then unglazed.

"Amazing that it's still such a presence in the park at @althorphouse more than four centuries on."

The Earl is the current owner of Althorp House

The snap met a positive response from his followers, including one who commented: "Amazing indeed! Beautiful building." Others agreed: "Beautiful."

Charles inherited Althorp following the death of his father in March 1992, at which point he also succeeded as 9th Earl Spencer.

He now resides there with his third wife, Karen Gordon. The couple were married in June 2011 and together share daughter Lady Charlotte Diana, nine.

