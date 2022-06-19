Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William – see sweet photo The Prince of Wales shared a series of sentimental photos to mark the special day

Prince Charles has shared a poignant tribute to his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.

The 73-year-old royal's official Clarence House Instagram account published a trio of special photos on Sunday to celebrate the day, and royal fans loved the adorable throwback of a young Charles sitting on the grass with his sons, grinning from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed a family holiday together at Balmoral.

Another photograph showed the future king sharing a joke with his late father Prince Philip, who sadly passed away last April at the age of 99.

Prince Charles simply captioned the post: "Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!"

Royal fans were loving the sentimental tribute, taking to the comments section to wish the Prince of Wales a happy Father's Day.

Prince Charles shared a poignant photo of sons Harry and William

One wrote: "Lovely! Happy Father’s Day," while another penned: "Beautiful Photos! Happy Father's day," and a third simply wrote: "Last pic is perfection."

Yet another follower commented: "Happy father's day to a phenomenal father. You are protective, educated, effortless."

The Prince of Wales isn't the only royal to share a Father's Day message. The Queen released a gorgeous black and white photograph of the monarch (then Princess Elizabeth) smiling at her father King George VI, taken in 1946.

The Prince of Wales also paid tribute to his late father Prince Philip

Meanwhile, Prince William has been pictured in a never-before-seen photo with his three children, released by Kensington Palace to celebrate Father's Day.

The snap, which was taken when the family holidayed in Jordan back in 2021, sees the Duke of Cambridge posing with his arms around his eldest children, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while youngest child Prince Louis, four, adorably sits on his father's shoulders.

