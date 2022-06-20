Prince William reveals why he feels 'extremely lucky' to be a royal The Prince spoke exclusively to The Big Issue

Prince William has revealed why he feels "extremely lucky" to be a royal in a special edition of The Big Issue, ahead of his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

The father-of-three penned a candid statement after stepping out in support of the homelessness charity earlier this month.

The 39-year-old wrote: "I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be.

"It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford.

Prince William joined vendor Dave © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

"...So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. "

In the piece, William also paid homage to his mother Princess Diana, who he praised for encouraging him to help those in need, and pledged to do the same for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He added: "I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me."

William sold copies earlier this month © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

The update comes just one day before the Prince turns 40, and despite referring to himself as an "unlikely advocate" for the cause, William said he felt it was more important than ever before to show his support.

Earlier this month, the Prince was captured on Rochester Row, Westminster selling the Big Issue alongside a regular vendor for the magazine, Dave Martin, 60.

The pair sold 32 copies of the magazine in total, and William revealed that the experience was "truly eye opening".

After his stint selling copies, the two men headed to The Passage, a charity which William has been a patron of since 2019.

The Prince interviewed Dave © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

Last year, the Prince made three surprise visits to homeless shelters, including The Passage, which took to Twitter to confirm the royal arrival.

The charity shared an image of the doting dad wearing a face mask and apron as he packed paper bags, and social media users were quick to heap praise on the royal, posting a host of supportive emojis on the tweet.

In 2020, William also vowed to help a rough sleeper in 2020 after hearing that his friend accidentally lost his false leg, as he visited The Beacon Project in Mansfield.

William chats to centre users at The Beacon Project

Ex-serviceman Delroy Carr, 58, who had his right leg amputated above the knee after drug use 11 years ago, had the Duke laughing as he told him how another centre user, Daniel Walker, lost his prosthetic limb.

After hearing the story, William told Mr Carr that he would personally ensure that his details reached the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) for ex-service personnel.

William has also taken over as the patron of Centrepoint Homeless Charity.

