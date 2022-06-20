Prince William reveals special selfie rule he has for royal fans The royal made a candid confession

Prince William issued a special rule to royal fans after being caught selling copies of The Big Issue earlier this month on the streets of London.

MORE: Prince William shares touching photo of Princess Diana following moving charity visit

As passerbys approached the father-of-three, who donned the bright red vest and cap worn by regular vendors for his shift, the Prince had a special request for those eager to take a quick snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William's heartbreaking letter to widow of US officer revealed: 'Forgive me if I am intruding'

The Big Issue reported that "lots of people want to shake hands, snap a selfie and have a chat, which William allows – only if they buy a magazine, of course".

READ: Prince William says 'there’s no time to waste' in climate change battle

SEE: Prince William poses with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for unseen Father's Day photo

The 39-year-old's temporary role selling the publication came just before the release of a special edition of the magazine which was published ahead of his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

The special edition was released the day before William's 40th birthday © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

The Prince made headlines after he paired up with regular vendor, Dave Martin, 60, to sell copies of the publication on Rochester Row, Victoria.

The duo sold 32 copies of the magazine in total, and William revealed that the experience was "truly eye opening" and made him feel "extremely lucky" to be a royal.

He exclusively told The Big Issue: "I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be.

William sold copies to the public © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

"It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford.

"...So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come. "

In the piece, William also paid homage to his mother Princess Diana, who he praised for encouraging him to help those in need, and pledged to do the same for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince teamed up with long-standing seller Dave © Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue

He added: "I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me."

After his stint selling copies, the two men headed to The Passage, a charity which William has been a patron of since 2019.

Despite referring to himself as an "unlikely advocate" for the cause, William said he felt it was more important than ever before to show his support for such an important cause.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.