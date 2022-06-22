The Queen wears perfect summer dress for private audience at home Her Majesty looked radiant

The Queen dazzled in a yellow floral dress during a private audience at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Opting for a midi-length mustard summer dress adorned with blue flowers, the 96-year-old monarch looked as radiant as ever. She teamed the sunny number with her trademark pearls and a pair of black leather heels.

Her Majesty donned her summertime outfit to welcome Australia’s Governor of New South Wales for a face-to-face audience. The monarch, 96, met retired judge Margaret Beazley at her Berkshire home.

The Queen appeared to be in high spirits and was pictured standing without her trusty walking stick. The pair were photographed shaking hands during the official engagement as the monarch greeted the Governor in her Oak Room sitting room.

The Queen looked radiant in her yellow dress

On Tuesday, the Queen met with the Archbishop of Canterbury who presented her with a special Canterbury Cross for her “unstinting service” to the Church of England during her record-breaking reign.

In pictures shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, observant fans were quick to notice Her Majesty's dazzling new haircut. Opting for a fresh new style, her silver locks had been trimmed around the sides and back.

"Ohh… she's had a hairy," one noted, whilst a second wrote: "She changed her hair, so sweet."

A third penned: "Did Her Majesty get a haircut?" whilst a fourth added: "Oh I can see her new hairstyle, it's shorter than usual."

The 96-year-old welcomed Australia’s Governor of New South Wales

The Queen's updated appearance could be the work of Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, Angela Kelly, who recently opened up about her haircutting duties during lockdown.

The Liverpool-born grandmother-of-four took on the crucial task after volunteering to become part of "HMS Bubble" – the dedicated team of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.

She revealed in her book: "From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly's Salon."

Angela added: "The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in."

