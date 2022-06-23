The Duchess of Sussex sends special treats to very important organisation The former actress is married to Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex surprised US organisation Moms Demand Action with special treats on Wednesday as they campaign for safer gun laws in the US.

The 40-year-old sent donuts, bagels, coffee and cookies along with other snacks according to founder of the organisation Shannon Watts who shared the details of Meghan's personal correspondence on Twitter.

Along with the treats, the Duchess sent a letter headed with her monogram which featured the Coronet of the Child of the Heir Apparent.

The note read: "Good Afternoon Ladies. To each of you and your fearless leader Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families and and communities safe.

.@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/obksyn8Jmu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 22, 2022



Shannon took to Twitter to share the exciting news

"Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energised in knowing that the work you're doing is vital and so deeply appreciated.

"As a mom, and a friend, thank you so much! Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

Sharing the special message on Twitter Shannon wrote: "@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today," with three red love hearts.

Meghan made a secret visit

The leader was so taken by the letter and gifts, she even sent Meghan a uniform red T-shirt worn by the organisation.

A follower asked: "The Duchess needs a red shirt." To which Shannon replied: "It’s on the way!"

The cause is close to Meghan's heart as last month the royal made a surprise appearance in Uvalde after the horrific mass shooting which killed 21 people including 19 children.

The Duchess shares children Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry

The wife of Prince Harry reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Centre to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.

Meghan donned a grey t-shirt, jeans and a blue baseball cap for the visit and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde courthouse.

She later looked around the memorial which displayed white crosses bearing the names of the victims of the truly tragic event.

