Prince Harry's best friend's wife thanks Meghan Markle after polo loss Meghan and Delfina have become close

Nacho Figueros' wife Delfina has praised Meghan Markle for capturing an emotional family moment.

MORE: Meghan Markle's heatwave-ready white linen dress is finally back in stock

Meghan and Delfina were both at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club on Friday as they cheered on their husband's Prince Harry and Nacho in the league final. Their team sadly lost, and Meghan caught on camera the moment that Delfina and their daughter Aurora gave Nacho a big hug.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

"This shot sums it all up. Yesterday we may have lost this game, but it was a win since you decided to go for this team and build something even more special and powerful," Delfina captioned the post.

"Love supporting you and love standing by you," she added before concluding: "Gracias M por la foto."

MORE: Meghan Markle's summer style lessons

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

Harry joined the team in May and has spent the last few weeks playing alongside his teammates, which includes his close friend Nacho, a professional polo player who founded Los Padres.

Last month, Nacho shared his delight at being reunited with Harry at a match and shared a photo of their "special" time together on Instagram. He wrote: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament."

Delfina thanked 'M' for the picture

"We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together,' he continued.

He added: "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 13 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy. Meghan and Harry didn't have to venture far for their day out as the club is close to their home in Montecito, where they live with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here