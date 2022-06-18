Meghan Markle stuns in double denim as she consoles Prince Harry after polo loss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle played the role of supportive wife on Friday as she cheered on Prince Harry in his latest polo match.

MORE: Meghan Markle's heatwave-ready white linen dress is finally back in stock

The Duchess of Sussex looked summer-ready in double denim, rocking a pair of shorts and a matching shirt which she teamed with Grecian-style leather sandals, a jumper worn tied across her shoulders, and some designer sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after team win

Meghan was animatedly cheering Harry on from the sidelines at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club and was later seen consoling her husband after his team, Los Padres, were sadly beaten in their league final.

Harry joined the team in May and has spent the last few weeks playing alongside his teammates, which includes his close friend Nacho Figueras, a professional polo player who founded Los Padres.

MORE: Meghan Markle's summer style lessons

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

Last month, Nacho shared his delight at being reunited with Harry at a match and shared a photo of their "special" time together on Instagram.

Meghan looked gorgeous in double denim

He wrote: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament.

"We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

Meghan consoled Harry after his loss

He added: "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 13 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy.

Meghan added Grecian-style sandals to her outfit

"Of course, I think the fact that we both feel the same way about giving back obviously helps you to have a good relationship," he previously told Insider.

Get Meghan's double denim look

High-waist denim shorts, £17.99/$24.99, H&M

Levi's western cotton shirt, £70/$81.25, Le Redoute

Meghan and Harry didn't have to venture far for their day out as the club is close to their home in Montecito, where they live with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.