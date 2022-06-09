Princess Beatrice's special connection with Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet revealed Misan Harriman is a close friend of the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal watchers across the world when they released an intimate picture of their daughter Lilibet during her first birthday on Saturday.

READ: Royal fans all saying same thing about Lili's birthday photo

But did you know this has a special connection with Princess Beatrice? The images were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, who was the man behind Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's candid engagement photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

Misan's pictures were taken in black and white on the grounds of Windsor Great Park – which also happens to be where Frogmore Cottage is located, where Lilibet celebrated her birthday.

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals why the royal family 'fled' after the Jubilee pageant

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share glance as Prince Louis amuses them in unseen moment

The adorable red-haired tot was captured in the gardens of Frogmore Cottage, during her first birthday party, and was attended by Misan and his family.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around," he wrote on Instagram.

The photographer, who is a lifelong friend and close confidant, also captured the portrait Prince Harry and Meghan released when they announced to the world they were expecting little Lilibet in a sweet Valentine's Day post.

Meghan was pictured with baby Lili on her friend Misan Harriman's Instagram account (swipe)

The couple shared a beautiful black-and-white photograph taken at their Santa Barbara home. Misan wasn't even with them at the time! He was actually nearly 9,000 kilometres away.

The self-taught photographer took the image remotely from the UK, and did it by using the Sussexes' iPad.

In February 2021, he told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts: "In the age of COVID, you know, it's impossible, obviously, for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to [the] rescue, and I was able to remotely take over the iPad. "They could hear my voice, and it was conversational, and the rest really is history."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.