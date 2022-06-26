Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's latest photos have royal fans all saying the same thing The pair were in Rwanda

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall sent royal fans into a tailspin on Sunday after they shared a new post on Instagram as their visit in Rwanda drew to a close.

The fabulous photos were taken at a special dinner hosted by the royal couple for leaders of the Commonwealth and saw the pair looking as elegant as ever.

One snap captured the stunning sapphire blue gown worn by the Duchess who was wearing her Garter Star alongside Prince Charles, who like his wife, donned the important badge.

This Prince wore a classic black suit and bow tie for the event. Other photos showed Charles making a speech at the epic night and a close-up of the stunning table decorations.



Charles and Camilla shared the update on Instagram

Fans couldn't get enough of the update and were all saying the same thing in the comments. "The Duchess looked stunning last night. The Garter Star suits her perfectly," said one fan.

A second replied: "I’m really proud of Camilla, she seems to have stepped up to the role just right!!"

A third added: "Camilla looks stunning in that cobalt blue gown. One of her best evening wear looks so far!"

The pair were in Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

A fourth replied: "Our beloved Duchess was radiant, Their Royal Highnesses Charles and Camilla make a matchless couple."

A fifth said: "Their Royal Highnesses look fabulous and the napkins and table decorations are beautiful."

The stunning table decorations were created by local women's groups with napkins by Nyamirambo Women’s Centre, mats by women from Mayange Reconciliation Village and impressive 'peace basket' centrepieces hand-woven by Irebe women.

The royal couple attended Kigali Fashion Week

Captioning the selection of snaps Charles penned: "Our Commonwealth family must have something fairly unique about it."

He continued: "After all, an increasing number of countries are seeking membership, with Mozambique and Cameroon having joined in the nineties and Rwanda in the noughties; and now, after a short pause, Togo and Gabon are on the path to membership, with others also expressing interest.

"Perhaps, Your Excellencies, they have discovered that the country with the highest percentage of female parliamentarians is in the Commonwealth (here in Rwanda as it happens); that the world’s fastest male and female runners (not to mention marathon world record-holders) are Commonwealth nationals; that Reggae, Calypso, Afrobeats, High-life, Hip-Life, Bollywood and Nollywood all originate from the Commonwealth; that the Commonwealth has given the world some of its finest dishes – curry, Jollof rice, maple syrup, Roti, Jerk chicken, Nasi Goreng and, dare I say, fish and chips!

"Or that the men’s and women’s Rugby world Champions and the ten highest ranked men and women’s cricket teams are – you’ve guessed it! – all from the Commonwealth.- HRH The Prince of Wales."

