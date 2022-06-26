Duchess Camilla is a vision in electric blue gown – and special accessories

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall looked regal in a bright blue gown as she hosted a dinner in Rwanda with her husband Prince Charles – but did you spot her accessories?

Camilla and Charles were joined by the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Marriott Hotel on 24 June, and the Duchess ensured she stood out from the crowd in her eye-catching frock. Pictures show the royal wearing a floor-length electric blue gown with sheer lace sleeves, which she teamed with sparkly drop diamond earrings that were just visible beneath her perfectly blow-dried blonde curls.

WATCH: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting

Breaking up the bold colour of her dress were two important accessories – she wore the Garter Star badge, after being appointed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter back in December, and the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II.

The latter features a small portrait of the Queen surrounded by diamonds and topped by a Tudor crown, placed on top of a pale yellow silk bow. The Queen has privately awarded the honour to members of the royal family - including Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne - for their service, and they are normally worn on formal occasions.

The Duchess of Cornwall recycled her Bruce Oldfield Couture dress

For example, Duchess Camilla has previously paired it with a glittering turquoise gown and tiara for a CHOGM Dinner back in 2013.

After Charles posted a photo of the couple at the dinner on their official Instagram account, fans rushed to compliment Camilla's outfit. "Our beloved Duchess was radiant," wrote one, and another added: "Camilla looks stunning in that cobalt blue gown. One of her best evening wear looks so far!"

The royal was pictured wearing the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II in 2013

A third remarked: "Camilla looks absolutely fantastic, gorgeous, elegant," while a fourth penned: "The Duchess looked stunning last night. The Garter Star suits her perfectly."

The gown is the same one she recently wore for her photoshoot with Vogue to mark her 75th birthday. At the time, she told the magazine that her evening dress by Bruce Oldfield Couture was taken from her own wardrobe.

