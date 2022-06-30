The Queen dons sunglasses for major public outing in Scotland Her Majesty has travelled up as part of 'Royal's Week'

The Queen has been in Scotland this week with other members of the royal family, and on Thursday she headed out for a major public outing.

The 96-year-old monarch attended the Reddendo Parade alongside her son, Prince Charles. The ceremony saw Charles greet members of the parade and shake hands with some of the archers present as the Queen looked on. The Queen's Body Guard was created back in 1822 during a visit to Scotland by King George IV.

WATCH: The Queen greets members of the armed forces at parade in Edinburgh

Her Majesty's first meeting with the guard dates back to 1937 when she accompanied her father, King George VI, as he inspected them.

Under the sunlight, the Queen wore a dusky blue ensemble, topped off with a matching sunhat, and she also donned a pair of sunglasses.

She carried with her a black handbag and her walking stick, which has been helping the royal with ongoing mobility issues.

Her Majesty watched on during the ceremony

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, who is known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay, wore a navy-blue suit.

The event was the Queen's third outing in four days and on Tuesday she appeared in good spirits as Her Majesty joined the Armed Forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As head of the Armed Forces in the UK, the monarch watched as the army, navy and the air force took part in a parade in the palace gardens.

The Queen was in high spirits for the event

A royal salute was given as the Queen made her entrance. Lord Lyon, King of Arms, then presented three senior representatives from the services to Her Majesty.

They were joined by three cadets, representing each service, who paraded the key to Edinburgh Castle across the gardens before presenting it to Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, Governor of Edinburgh Castle.

In keeping with tradition, the Major General then addressed the Queen, 96, saying: "We, the serving members of Your Majesty's armed forces, bound by our oath to you, your heirs and successors, offer for your gracious acceptance the key to Your Majesty's Royal Castle of Edinburgh."

