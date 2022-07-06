Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share rare public kiss at polo celebration The British royals made the public display of affection after Prince William's team won

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare public kiss on Wednesday after his polo team were victorious in a fundraising tournament that netted £1 million for the couple’s charities.

8 Kate Middleton-inspired white handbags that will instantly elevate your outfit

William and Kate were pictured kissing on both cheeks as the duchess presented the prizes after the Royal Charity Polo Cup staged in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare public kiss

"Wow," William was overheard exclaiming as Kate presented him with an imitation Samurai warrior’s helmet – from the Japanese sponsors of the tournament.

Kate handed out the helmet trophies and other awards before posing with all the players for a group photograph.

MORE: Duchess Kate's sweet kiss at Wimbledon you may have missed

Pictures also showed the pair walking with their arms wrapped around each other, and revealed that the couple brought their new black cocker spaniel Orla to the event; the dog was seen running around enjoying the summer sunshine.

Kate wore a £1,350 Emilia Wickstead midi shift dress with black pipe detailing, and kept her hair loose. She accessorized with short wedge heels and hoop earrings, and pushed her hair back off her face with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Kate handed out the helmet trophies and other awards

Organizers said the event had raised over one million pounds for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organization the Passage and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Its been a busy week for the pair as they also spent time at Wimbledon this week - and judging by the photos and videos of the couple watching Cameron Norrie's match against Belgium's David Goffin, it all got a bit too much for them at times.

Pictures also showed the pair walking with their arms wrapped around each other

The couple were pictured cheering on the Brit from the stands at No 1 Court, but at times, the dramatic five-set quarter-finals match left the future King stressed and anxious.

"Oh no, no, not…F…" he could be seen mouthing, before the cameras panned away, not letting him finish his sentence.

Following their appearance at Wimbledon, the couple took to social media to celebrate the exciting win, sharing a picture of the 26-year-old pumping his fist on the court, with the caption: "What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie."

They later added: "What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!"