The Wimbledon rule that doesn't apply to Prince George

Prince George enjoyed the fun of centre court for the first time on Sunday, as he joined his parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Wimbledon for the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

The young Prince seemed to be having a great time, as he was pictured waving to the crowd and getting so into the hard-fought match that he even covered his eyes with his hands at one point!

The eight-year-old's presence in the royal box was a rare sight, however, as usually children are not invited to sit there. In fact, only royal children are allowed to do so.

Unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances – a rule that has reportedly ruffled feathers in the past.

Back in 1999, it was reported that the Duchess of Kent, a keen tennis fan herself, was upset after she asked the All England Club if she could invite a young guest to sit with her at Wimbledon.

The young Prince waved to the crowds

The 12-year-old boy was the son of the Duchess' late friend, and she hope to offer him some royal hospitality as a heartfelt gesture.

However, while seats outside the royal box were offered to the pair, her request was turned down in order to uphold the traditions of the world-famous tennis tournament.

The Cambridges enjoying the match

A statement released by then-club chairman John Curry at the time apologised to the Duchess but stood firm on Wimbledon's rules.

It read: "I regret any unintentional hurt this may have caused to her Royal Highness. Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis".

