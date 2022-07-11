Prince George's adorably shy moment with Novak Djokovic caught on camera – watch The Prince attended his first Wimbledon on Sunday

Prince George attended Wimbledon on Sunday for the first time, and as well as watching the men's singles final he also met the winner of the match, seven time-champion Novak Djokovic.

SEE: See how Kate Middleton introduces Prince George to Wimbledon chairman and staff

While BBC viewers couldn't hear what the young Prince was saying to the Wimbledon champion, he appeared to be holding his own as the Cambridges chatted to and shook hands with the talented player.

George may have secretly been a little overwhelmed by the encounter, however, as he could just be seen running off afterward and sitting down on a nearby sofa before putting his hands over his face and looking awestruck – how sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George's must-watch moment with Novak Djokovic

It was the young Prince's first time at the tournament, although he and his siblings are all known to play tennis, and he has previously – if briefly – played with the legendary Roger Federer.

MORE: Why today is so emotional for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

SEE: Prince George makes surprise appearance alongside Prince William and Duchess Kate - best photos

He appeared delighted to be in the royal box on Sunday for a four-set thriller which saw Novak triumph over Aussie contender Nick Kyrgios.

The young royal got to hold Novak's trophy

George was lucky to get the opportunity to sit in such a plum location, however, as only very few children have ever done so.

Spaces in the royal box are limited and often offered to people from within the tennis community, including former players and officials.

That means that only the children of members of the royal family are allowed in the royal box. In 1999, it was reported that the Duchess of Kent was offended after she challenged this tradition.

George was awestruck after the meeting

She wished to invite the 12-year-old son of her late friend to sit with her, but then request was turned down. A statement released by then-club chairman John Curry apologised to the Duchess but emphasised Wimbledon's rules.

It read: "I regret any unintentional hurt this may have caused to her Royal Highness. Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis".

George and Novak shook hands

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.