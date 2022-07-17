HELLO! DIGITAL COVER STORY Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh reveal dream royal guests they'd want on Lorraine The TV stars are stepping in for Lorraine Kelly this summer

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, TV presenters Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh share their excitement as they prepare to take turns in the Lorraine show hot seat as the doyenne of daytime takes her summer break.

Describing the legendary Lorraine Kelly as the 'Queen of TV', GMB host Ranvir, 44, tells us that she would be intrigued to welcome real royalty onto the show - and that her dream guest would be Prince George.

"I love having kids on and it would be interesting to hear what he thought about wearing a suit at Wimbledon," she says of the eight-year-old third-in-line to the throne, who wore a suit and tie like his dad the Duke of Cambridge to watch the men's finals.

"Children of that age are very switched on, and it would be fascinating to hear how much he knows about his role in life," adds Ranvir, who has a 10-year-old son, Tushaan.

"I'd also like a conversation with the Queen," she adds. "She holds so many secrets; a Pandora's box that will never be opened. I'm an ambassador for domestic violence charity Refuge and think Camilla is great, too, raising awareness of domestic violence through Safe Lives."

Christine and Ranvir are filling in for Lorraine Kelly

On the subject of royalty, Loose Women panellist Christine, 43, reveals that she is a huge fan of George's mum, the Duchess of Cambridge. "She's fantastic and I truly believe she was destined to become Queen," she says. "I can't imagine anyone doing a more fantastic job than her. What I'd most like to ask her is about the ordinary side of her life, at home away from the cameras."

The duo, who will be presenting live separately, promise to make their own distinctive mark on the show – relishing it when things don't go to plan and behaving like 'naughty prefects' in the head girl's absence.

The duo share a love of live television

"I'm quite sarcastic and enjoy a bit of banter," says Ranvir, who is in a relationship with TV producer Louis Church. "My favourite stories are the quirky ones. And I embrace chaos."

"I get a weird thrill when something doesn't go to plan," adds Christine, who has two children, Patricia, three, and 16-month-old Freddie by her husband, Everton FC manager and ex England footballer Frank Lampard.

"Throughout the summer we'll be like the naughty prefects and when the new term starts in autumn the head girl will return. Until then I feel a sense of responsibility looking after Lorraine's 'baby'."

