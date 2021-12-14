Ranvir Singh confirms new romance – and they met on Strictly The star danced with Giovanni Pernice during her time on the show

During her time on Strictly Come Dancing last year, Ranvir Singh sparked dozens of romance rumours with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice due to their intense chemistry.

The 44-year-old star has now gone public with a new romance, and although it's not Giovanni, there is still a Strictly connection; the Good Morning Britain presenter is dating 26-year-old Louis Church, who was working as a production secretary on the show when she competed. The pair confirmed their romance when they were seen together at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month.

According to onlookers, the pair were seen holding hands and also shared some kisses.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Ranvir said that she was "really happy".

The pair's relationship already seems to be going from strength to strength, as in photos shared on Instagram by Louis' sister, Saskia, Ranvir was seen attending a wedding with her new beau.

Ranvir is dating 26-year-old Louis

Strictly fans were captivated last year by Ranvir and Giovanni's chemistry, but the pair always insisted that they were just friends.

During an appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch, host Steph McGovern once teased Giovanni about a possible romantic connection.

She enquired: "And there were a few rumours doing the rounds. You often see the headlines about a 'potential romance' between you but – that's not true, is it?"

A coy Giovanni remarked: "Yeah I mean, there's always going to be rumours you know, and I always say that if there is rumours it's okay because it means that what we're doing just arrives home because dancing is acting."

Ranvir and Giovanni sparked dozens of rumours due to their chemistry

He added: "So if we’re doing the Rumba and doing the Argentine Tango, and people are thinking that we are together, it means that we are doing something right you know? Again, dancing is acting so we need to develop and we need to give the people what they want."

Ranvir was previously married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, but they reportedly split years ago, only confirming the news just before she appeared on Strictly.

The former couple share a young son, Tushaan, who was born in 2012.

