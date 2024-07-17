Revealed: The detail Princess Beatrice backtracked on at secret wedding

Congratulations are in order for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot on 17 July 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the pair throwing a last-minute socially-distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

They had originally planned to get married at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in May 2020 but were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic.

Their modest ceremony was attended by fewer than 20 guests, including "close family" such as the late Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the couple's parents and siblings.

© Alamy Princess Beatrice's dress was on loan from Queen Elizabeth II

After secretly tying the knot, Beatrice, 35, and Edoardo, 40, celebrated with an understated wedding reception at Royal Lodge. While it was confirmed that the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the couple's parents and siblings, and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, were in attendance, it's not known which of their friends and family attended the reception.

But their ceremony location wasn't the only thing they tweaked. Beatrice and Edoardo also backtracked on their wedding reception venue.

The pair had originally planned to celebrate their nuptials in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. When the palace first confirmed details of their big day back in February 2020, an official statement read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020.

"The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2020

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the last couple to host a post-wedding bash at the monarch's official London residence. 650 guests were invited to an afternoon lunchtime reception hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, with 300 guests joining the couple for a subsequent evening bash.

Beatrice and Edoardo's family life

Since exchanging vows, happy couple Beatrice and Edoardo have welcomed their first child together - a daughter called Sienna.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna bonding with her cousin August

In search of a quieter life away from the spotlight, they relocated from London to the tranquil Cotswolds where they reportedly live in a £3 million home complete with a swimming pool and tennis courts. Beatrice used to reside at St James's Palace in central London, and it seems likely that the couple have retained their city abode for London visits.

Aside from being a doting mother to daughter Sienna, Beatrice is also a hands-on stepmother to Edoardo's son Christoper - known as Wolfie - whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

During a previous chat with HELLO!, Beatrice shared a glimpse inside her close bond with Wolfie, describing him as her "bonus son". On the subject of homeschooling during the pandemic, she said: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."