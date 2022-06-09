The Queen will not attend big summer event after experiencing 'discomfort' at Jubilee – report Her Majesty has been suffering with mobility issues

The Queen is reportedly not attending the Commonwealth Games next month and will be represented by her son Prince Charles, according to the Daily Mail.

The publication reports that Charles will attend the opening ceremony in Birmingham on 28 July in his mother's place. Other members of the royal family are also expected to attend sporting events throughout the tournament.

It comes after the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee over the bank holiday weekend. During the four-day extravaganza, the 96-year-old monarch appeared in public for 27 minutes and had to pull out of various engagements last-minute due to her ongoing mobility issues.

WATCH: The Queen makes balcony appearance at end of Jubilee weekend

She attended Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June although chose to take the salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace instead of riding in the carriage procession to Horse Guards Parade as she normally does. She also attended a beacon-lighting ceremony with her grandson Prince William that evening.

The Queen waved to crowds at the end of the Jubilee weekend

But after the first day of celebrations, the palace announced that while the Queen "greatly enjoyed" her birthday parade, she did "experience some discomfort," due to which she would be cancelling her appearance at Friday's national thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Members of the royal family were out in force to attend the service, including the Duchess of Cambridge, who was asked about the Queen's health at a post-event reception in Guildhall.

Speaking to attendee Gill Smallwood from Bolton, Gill told PA that Kate had said in response to her query, "Yes, she [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," before adding that the monarch "had a lovely, lovely time."

She shared a cute exchange with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

The palace had also previously announced that the royal would not be attending the Derby at Epsom on the Saturday. The Queen's final Jubilee appearance was on the Sunday when she stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet crowds during the finale of the Pageant.

Aided by her walking stick, she looked delighted to see the throngs of well-wishers along the Mall who had gathered to mark her 70 years on the throne. She spent just three minutes on the balcony and before retreating inside the palace, she shared a sweet exchange with Prince William, asking him where they had sat to watch the Pageant.

