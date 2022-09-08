The Queen's childhood in pictures

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September after reigning for 70 years.

Members of the royal family rushed to the 96-year-old's Balmoral estate to be by her side during her final hours. Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news after revealing her doctors were "concerned" for her health earlier on Thursday.

WATCH: The Queen's 70 year reign in pictures

Outside Buckingham Palace, a swelling crowd gathered in front of the gates beneath the dark clouds. Observers congregated around the Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite her London royal residence.

Following the longest-reigning monarch's heartbreaking death, we take a look at her most memorable childhood photos.

The Queen's first royal outing as a baby

On 9 October 1926, the then Princess Elizabeth enjoyed her first royal outing as a small baby. Her Majesty was born on 21 April 1926 to the Duke and Duchess of York, at Glamis Castle in Scotland.

Her Majesty picking flowers as a young girl

Ever the nature lover, a young princess Elizabeth was photographed picking flowers in an adorable summer dress. The heartwarming photo was snapped by her father, King George VI.

Princess Elizabeth playing with her pram

Proving she's just like any other child, the young royal enjoyed playing with a toy pram outside her impressive Wendy House on the Windsor Estate. The Queen was just six years old when she received the extravagant gift from the people of Wales.

The monarch playing in a miniature automobile

Despite her royal title, the Queen never shied away from expressing her adventurous side. Joined by their governess Marion Crawford, the young royal jumped behind the wheel of a miniature automobile while her younger sister sat in the passenger seat.

The royal with her sister Princess Margaret

The monarch shared a close bond with her younger sister Princess Margaret, and their sweet relationship was well documented throughout the Queen's life. Photographed in a carriage in the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on 4th July 1940, the sibling duo donned matching summer dresses complete with peter pan collars.

Princess Elizabeth posing with her Corgis

Since ascending the throne in 1952, the Queen has owned more than 30 Corgis in her lifetime. At any one point, she has had up to 10 — and tolerates no less than the royal treatment for them. Elizabeth's father, King George VI, first introduced Corgis to the Palace in 1933, and they've been a fixture ever since.

The royal on her 13th birthday

Ever since her childhood, Queen Elizabeth has enjoyed a life-long love affair with her treasured horses. The keen equestrian had her first riding lesson at the age of three and continued to ride well into her 90s.

