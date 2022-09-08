World leaders react to the Queen’s death

There has been an outpouring of love from leaders and royals all over the world after it was announced the Queen has died.

The world is in mourning after Her Majesty died aged 96 while she was residing at Balmoral where she spends every summer. She was incredibly well loved across the globe from political leaders and European royals alike.

During her impressive 70-year reign, she has seen 15 Prime Ministers and countless world leaders come into power.

Many messages of condolences have been shared to celebrate her and her life after news of her death sent shockwaves around the world.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appoointed by Her Majesty on Tuesday said she was "devastated" by the news from Balmoral and that "Britain was the great country it is today" due to the monarch. The new PM was dressed in black as she said: "The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world."

She continued: "It's an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

Her predessecor Boris Johnson said: "This is our country’s saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss – far more intense, perhaps, than we expected. In these first grim moments since the news, I know that millions and millions of people have been pausing whatever they have been doing, to think about Queen Elizabeth, about the bright and shining light that has finally gone out.

"She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on. Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral – where our thoughts are with all the royal family – and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

In a statement, David Cameron said: "There can simply be no finer example of dignified public duty and unstinting service, and we all owe our sincere gratitude for her continued devotion, living every day by the pledge she made on her 21st birthday. Her dedication to our country has been incomparable and, as such, she leaves an enduring legacy."

And Theresa May added: "Her Majesty devoted herself unreservedly to a life of service. She was respected and admired not only by her own people but far beyond our family of nations. As our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and reassurance. She was our constant throughout this entire Elizabethan era.

"On the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Her Majesty reminded us to ‘never give up, never despair’. It was an address that captured not just the national spirit but Queen Elizabeth’s spirit. A sense of quiet determination, of courage and faith, and of hope in the future. It was the honour of my life to serve her as Prime Minister. But we should never forget that our Queen was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our thoughts prayers now are with her family."

Former Prime Minister John Major said: "For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing. In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led. For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe.

"At this moment of deep sadness, I believe we all stand hand in hand with the royal family as they grieve the loss of one so loved. For we have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family."

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy. On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said: "The Queen has been part of my life for all of my life. From the moment I waved my little flag as I watched her, as a child, be driven through the streets of Durham, to the honour of being her prime minister, to my last meeting with her and then lunching with her at Windsor Castle for the Garter ceremony just a few months ago, she has been an enduring presence of strength and stability.

"At that lunch, we sat next to each other and she was on sparkling form as we talked – warm, gracious, humorous and spirited. She was not only respected but loved. Respected because of the qualities of duty, decency, integrity and fidelity which she embodied. And loved because of the love and affection she bestowed on us. And far beyond our shores for countless people in lands of every continent, in cities towns and even remote villages Queen Elizabeth was known and held in the highest regard."

He continued: "When people would talk about the Queen, they rarely added the name Elizabeth. They didn’t need to. She was never a Queen. But The Queen, faithful to her values, her nation, the Commonwealth and to God. We will mourn her. We will miss her. But our overwhelming sentiment will be of gratitude, profound, heartfelt and sincere thanks for what she did, what she stood for, for the life she lived and for what she gave us, her grateful subjects. Her reign was indeed glorious. And it was our great good fortune to have had her reign over us. Together with my wife Cherie, I send my deepest condolences to King Charles and all the Royal Family."

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."

In a statement, the Irish president Michael D. Higgins said: "On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty King Charles and to the Royal Family on their very great personal loss. May I offer my deepest condolences to the British people and to the members of the Commonwealth on the loss of a unique, committed and deeply respected Head of State.

“Her Majesty served the British people with exceptional dignity. Her personal commitment to her role and extraordinary sense of duty were the hallmarks of her period as Queen, which will hold a unique place in British history. This was a reassurance based on a realism of the significance of present events, rather than any narrow conception of history. This was so well reflected by a remarkable generosity of spirit which helped to foster a more inclusive relationship both with the British people themselves and with those with whom her country has experienced a complex, and often difficult, history."

He concluded: “As we offer our condolences to all our neighbours in the United Kingdom, following the loss of a remarkable friend of Ireland, we remember the role Queen Elizabeth played in celebrating the warm and enduring friendship, and her great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding, between our two peoples. She will be deeply missed.

French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

“He added: "As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time."

