Stars and inspirational children honour the Queen at WellChild Awards The room of around 250 people fell silent

The news of the Queen's death emerged as HELLO! was in attendance at the WellChild awards. Gaby Roslin took to the stage after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace.

The room of around 250 people fell silent, all music was cancelled other than a moving rendition of the National Anthem performed by sopranos Camilla Kerslake and Natalie Rushdie as a mark of respect for Her Majesty.

WATCH: Camilla Kerslake and Natalie Rushdie sing God Save the Queen at the WellChild awards

The audience, made up of the inspirational children and their families, and nurses, doctors and carers, as well as celebrities, bowed their heads.

In a change of proceedings, given the circumstances, the winning children then took to the stage to receive their awards ahead of being joined by A-listers including, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Laura Hamilton, Frankie Bridge and Dick and Dom for a photo to mark the occasion.

As part of their European tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to make an appearance at Thursday's ceremony to commemorate the most inspiring children and young people currently battling serious or complex medical issues.

Harry has been a patron of the charity since 2007 and always gives an emotional speech at the ceremony.

However on Thursday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they had canceled their appearance and the Duke would be joining his family, inducing Prince William and Prince Charles at Balmoral to stay close to the matriarch.

The Queen passed away later that day.