How the royal family members’ titles will change following the Queen’s death What will be the new royal titles following Her Majesty’s death?

Her Majesty the Queen has sadly passed away at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Funeral arrangements are currently underway for the beloved monarch, who died surrounded by her closest family members at Balmoral.

Crowned as Her Majesty the Queen on 2 June 1952, Queen Elizabeth was the second longest reigning monarch in history, celebrating 70 years on the throne earlier this year.

After the passing of the Queen, the titles of the royal family will change. But what will their new titles be?

What are the new titles for the royal family?

As the eldest son of the monarch, Princes Charles, titled the Duke of Cornwall, will be proclaimed King, and is expected to assume the title of King Charles III. Since 1958, Prince Charles has been titled the Prince of Wales, a title given to the heir to the throne.

The Queen's coronation in 1953

What will be Prince William’s new title following the Queen’s death?

As the next heir to the throne following Prince Charles’ coronation, the Duke of Cambridge will be titled the next Prince of Wales - becoming the 22nd heir with the royal title following the first in 1301.

What will the Duchess of Cambridge be titled following Her Majesty’s death?

Kate Middleton, who up until now has gone by the title the Duchess of Cambridge, is expected to take on the title of the Princess of Wales.

Princess Diana was the last royal to assume this title in 1981, which was given to her when she married the Duke of Cornwall. Though the title would have technically been passed to Duchess Camilla once she married Prince Charles, she instead goes by the Duchess of Cornwall, which is said to be out of respect for the late Princess Diana.

Earlier this year, the Queen confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall will be named the Queen’s Consort following Her Majesty’s death, a title which is defined as someone who provides companionship to the monarch.

The Queen’s ongoing health concerns were announced on Thursday, with an official statement being released: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

Shortly after 4pm, an aircraft landed in Aberdeen with members of the royal family onboard. Passengers on the aircraft included Prince Andrew, the Duke of Cambridge and Sophie Wessex. The Duke of Cornwall was already by the Queen’s side, along with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

