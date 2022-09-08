Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's heartbreak as they miss final farewell with Queen Her Majesty passed away on 8 September

The nation is in mourning following the passing of the Queen, but it has been particularly sad for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice as they were unable to say goodbye.

Senior members of the royal family headed to Balmoral on Thursday, including the Princesses' father Prince Andrew, shortly before the monarch passed on. However, Eugenie was unable to be with Her Majesty as the royal is currently living in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

The family has moved into the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from £3.6million.

Although Beatrice was back at home, she was unable to fly up to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle were also not in attendance, although their respective husbands did travel up. Kate remained home to look after her and William's three children following their first day at school.

The royal sisters had a close bond with their grandmother

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

A short time later, Charles released a statement that read: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

